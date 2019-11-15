The holiday season is here. When it comes to greeting relatives, it's customary to give them a hug or a kiss on the cheek. Some kids may not be comfortable with physical affection, particularly with relatives or family friends that they don't know well.

To help your kids become familiar with relatives they'll see at the family get together, show them photos of who's going to be there. Give a fun fact about the person or tell them a cute story. You might want to give a virtual introduction via FaceTime or a video call.

Your kids will show signs if they don't want to give a hug or a kiss. Besides saying no, they might shuffle their feet across the floor. They might not look at them. They might stand stiff. They could make a face. Or, they could run into another room.

If you notice their resistance then follow their lead. If they don't want to hug then offer suggestions such as giving a high five, fist bump, special hand shake or a wave. If your children decide not to give a hug then they still should be polite.

