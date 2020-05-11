A long-standing Triad church tradition will go on. Pandemic or not.

Lawndale Baptist Church's "Feeding the 5000" is scheduled now as a drive-thru.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Baptist Church has given out free Thanksgiving meals for the past 12 years and this year they say a pandemic will not stop them.

"We just decided that even though things were tough we have an obligation to do anything that we could to feed the hungry," said Pastor Joe Giariteli, "So this year we are adapting the event and giving out 1,000 turkeys in a drive-thru format so we can remain safe during the pandemic."