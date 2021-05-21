Learning history by touring Triad historic homes

Preservation Greensboro is holding it's 11th annual tour of historic homes and you're invited.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens is one of the Triad's favorite fundraising events each year and Preservation Greensboro is at it again.

"So, like last year…we are going virtual! The tour will go live on our website for a two-week window, from May 15th through May 31st. Tour videos include detailed 7-minute presentations of the home interiors, as well as additional content on the history and architecture of the homes and the surrounding neighborhood," said Kathryn McDowell of Preservation Greensboro.

This tour will present six fascinating historic homes in the charming College Hill neighborhood. The houses highlighted in the tour include a variety of architectural styles and scales, from centuries-old “Grand Dames” to eclectic brick loft spaces.

Historians consider College Hill to be among the oldest neighborhoods in the Gate City, and its mix of institutions, narrow streets, bungalows, and big Victorians make it among the most treasured nineteenth-century neighborhoods in North Carolina.