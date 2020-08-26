Why the grocery store chain Wegmans has an almost cult-like following

Eric Chilton's wife, Leslie, gives us a video blog tour of her hour and a half drive just to shop at Wegmans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Leslie Chilton is from Buffalo, NY and every good Buffalonian knows the magic that is Wegmans.

"My husband has gotten an earful of the wonders of Wegmans for over a decade. I hope by now he knew that there was no question that I was driving over an hour to do our grocery shopping when I heard that a Wegmans was opening near Cary," said Chilton.

The chain is one of the most popular grocery store chains of all time. Floridians boast about Publix. North Carolinians love their Harris Teeter and Lowe's Foods but neither of those groups goes so far as to have a name for their followers. They actually call themselves "Wegmaniacs" (Yes, there are t-shirts)

"For me it's the incredible variety of prepared foods. I've never seen as wide of a selection of sushi in any grocery store. Plus there's the burger bar which is amazing! Some people just go in to eat lunch," continued Chilton, "They also have an incredible ethnic food selection. Everything from Polish to Italian and Asian."

The store was so widely anticipated in the Cary and Raleigh area that they drew over 34,000 visitors on the first day. A Wegmans record, by the way.