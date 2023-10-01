It's showtime! High Point couple to be featured on HGTV show

Kyle and Audrey Hill own Hillbuildit Creations in High Point. The couple started their custom furniture and décor business just seven years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Kyle Hill and his wife Audrey love to work with their hands. The couple is the owner of Hillbuildit Creations in High Point.



“You guys pick out the colors, you pick out the type of wood, the dimensions and we custom build it to your liking,” Kyle Hill said.

The two started their custom furniture and décor business just seven years ago.

“We were just talking one night, and I said just say we're older and we look back what would be one thing you would regret not learning,” Audrey Hill said. “He was like, I don't know, I kind of always thought woodworking is kind of cool. Mind you, he had never used a saw, nothing."

A few tools and pieces of wood later, the duo is living out one of their wildest dreams. In February their work will be featured on an episode of HGTV's new show "Down Home Fab." It’s a home-build show that follows Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska and her Husband Cole DeBoer as they help build and design homes in South Dakota.

“This whole life that we're living right now started with a dream and it started with us just going is there any way that we can have our own business,” Kyle Hill said. “Seven years ago, if you told me hey, you're going to be sitting down with TV crews and you're going to be talking about a TV show that you're on, I would have called you a complete liar."

With the help of the film crew at their church, the Hills were able to film at their shop in High Point.

“The producers emailed us a script to go off of,” Audrey Hill said. “We skyped with Chelsea and Cole a couple of different times. They checked in on the progress of what we were building for this particular episode."

With faith and God at the center, the Hills said anything is possible.

“Think outside of the box and get a dream and every single day go one step towards that dream,” Kyle Hill said. “If you put a dream together it's going to be hard, don't get me wrong. You take one step closer and closer every day toward that dream. You may fail a hundred times, but it only takes one time to get it right.”