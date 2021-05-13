Local church leads the way in feeding the hungry

Lawndale Baptist Church is known for their 'feeding the 5000' event in November but this weekend they will continue their legacy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Baptist Church is known for its free food giveaway in November called the "Feeding of The 5000" but this weekend they are at it again.

This time its part of a program called "Guilford Cares". They will be giving away 500 boxes of food in a drive-through fashion at their 3505 Lawndale Drive location in Greensboro.

If you come by on Saturday, May 15th from 11 am to 1 pm a church volunteer will ask you to pop the trunk and they will put the food inside, and off you go. The service is free and is first come first serve.

The Guilford Cares program is doing this every 2 weeks at different locations around the county until they give out 5000 boxes.