GREENSBORO, N.C. — One company in Lexington has developed a series of loft apartments right in the heart of uptown and its a new way of life.

The loft apartments were the brainchild of Todd Warfford and his cousin. They took an ancient building in uptown Lexington and gutted it to the foundation to rebuild what is a perfect example of the "Live, Work, Play" mantra many cities believe in these days.

The decor is top notch and the views are tremendous. Eric Chilton takes us on a tour.