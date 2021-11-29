Making a difference only takes pennies

Samaritans Ministries kicks off its 28th annual Penny Campaign.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have to go back to 1993 to see the beginnings of this incredible fundraiser. The 28th annual Penny Campaign for Samaritan Ministries is underway.

Those who have collections of spare change and dollars are invited to drop off their gifts at the Penny Campaign’s Collection Day on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The drive-through event will be held at Truist Stadium (951 Ballpark Way—home of the Winston-Salem Dash) from 9 a.m. until noon. Collection Day will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Once again this year, our traditional collection jars will be a bit limited around town because of COVID-19, although you may still see them out and about in a few locations,” Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Jan Kelly said. “We have established a variety of ways for folks to support our Penny Campaign, and we encourage people to get creative in how they engage with the campaign to benefit our neighbors in need.

“To become a Penny Campaigner, visit Samaritan’s website and create your customized fundraiser with just a few clicks. Share your campaign on social media and e-mail, encouraging gifts from your network to benefit Samaritan Ministries this holiday season,” Kelly added. “Or give to an existing team—an individual, business, church, or group, that you want to support. Every donation makes a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in our community. This platform proved quite successful for us last year, and we are excited to again use this quick, easy tool so folks are able to support Samaritan.”