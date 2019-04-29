WASHINGTON -- Mikah Meyer on Monday became the youngest person to visit all 419 National Park Service sites and the first person to do so in one continuous trip, setting a Guinness World Record.

Meyer took his first solo road trip when he was 19 years in 2005, days after his father's funeral.

Map of Mikah's Journey

Mikah Meyer

According to his website, Meyer began his trip on April 29, 2016, on the 11th anniversary of his father’s passing.

The now 30-year-old said he honored his dad's love of road trips by embarking on a journey of his own. Meyer also said he hopes his journey will inspire others to live "beyond convention."

Not only is Meyer a self-proclaimed expert on national parks across the country, he is also an advocate for the LGBT community. He created the Rainbow Nation series with photos of him holding the LGBT flag at some of the most iconic landmarks in the nation.

Mikah Meyer at Colonial National Historical Park - Yorktown Battlefield.

Mikah Meyer

By 11 a.m. Monday, Meyer visited his final site, the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

Mikah at White Sands National Monument in 2017

Mikah Meyer

Though he set out to complete the record on his own, Meyer thanks the many people who have helped him throughout the way.

"By sharing park tips via my Facebook page, providing a place to stay or warm meal during trying times on the road, donating to the project's expenses, or liking and sharing posts on social media that allowed the parks and the messages of this road trip to reach further," he said on his website.

