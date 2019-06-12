MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office sadly announced the passing of one of their retired K-9's, Deputy Bee Gee.

K-9 Bee Gee recently retired from the sheriff's office after years of service as a "long-time victim advocate."

During Bee Gee's time with the sheriff's office he had an important job of sitting with people and comforting them as they testified in criminal cases.

"Gee Bee sat with victims as they testified, comforted children and was a icon for our agency. We are forever thankful for his service to this community," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

In pictures shared by the sheriff's office he can be seen on the job and dressed up cute costumes.

K-9 Deputy Bee Gee:

Thank you for your service to the community, K-9 Bee Gee.

