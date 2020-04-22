MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Bristol Holt-Newman and her mother Anne are hard at work. Thye have been making what they call "Mask Buddies" day and night. The knitted face mask accessory stops what they say is a problem if you wear the masks for extended periods. They say the straps on a normal mask irritate your ears but these devices have buttons sewn on and the straps connect to the buttons and bypass your ears.

Bristol says they even made them in various colors, styles and fashions so you can personalize them.

The best part about the whole thing is that they are giving them away at no charge!

If you want some just go to Ollie's Bargain Store at 518 N. Renfro St in Mount Airy every Saturday from 8am to 10 am. They will give them away as long as supplies last.