Giving someone a gift isn't as easy as you might think. Take the controversy around the latest Peloton commercial. A husband gives his wife an exercise bike, but there's an uproar on social media from people who say it's sending the wrong message. That is the wife needs to improve the way she looks.

You want to feel important to someone so you tend to use the type of gift you're given as a measuring stick for your value. If someone spends their time, money and effort on a gift then you feel pretty good.

If someone doesn't like the gift, try not to take it personally. Listen to what they have to say and ask questions to understand their point of view. Then explain the reason you got the gift. Let's say that you bought someone cooking lessons. You might say something like, "I remember you mentioning that you love French food and I thought you might want to learn how to make crepes. It isn't because I think your cooking is bad."

If they still don't like your gift after the explanation then you can offer to exchange it if it's possible. Or, you can let them deal with it. It was a gift after all. Remember this, sometimes a gift is just a gift without a secret meaning behind it. The person might have thought that you'd like it.

