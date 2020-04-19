This is part 2 of my analysis of the body language of Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana, in a now controversial Instagram Live video. I'm breaking down the couple's body language in the viral video where Buble is seen elbowing his wife and then grabbing her arm.

Picking up where I left off in Part 1 of my analysis, which is posted at the bottom of this story, Luisana says "Oh, perdon, sorry" after Buble elbows her. Perdon means sorry in Spanish. Notice that she leans forward to get some physical space between them. But, he grabs her arm to pull her back next to him. As he continues talking into the camera. Her response - she turns to the camera and gives a fake smile. You give a fake smile when you don't want to reveal how you're really feeling. Or, to let others know that you're okay.

Buble puts his arm around her neck to keep her in place - right beside him. Luisana doesn't try to lean forward again. What she does is give a fake smile to the camera. And she bends her neck away from him. Look at her neck, she's leaning away from her. Let's take about the grab. Why would you grab someone? You grab to get control over them. He wanted her beside him so instead of moving forward himself to where she was, he grabs and pulls her to him. And the arm around her shoulders and neck limits her mobility so she can't go anywhere. Now, I will say that draping his arm around her shoulder as you see in the video is his baseline. I seen several videos of them and he's doing the same thing. And in a recent Facebook Live just two days ago, he drapes his arm around his wife and their friend the same.

RELATED: 'She walked in the courtroom smug' | Lori Vallow's body language explained

RELATED: Coronavirus breaking up marriages?

Here's another interesting moment in their interaction. At the beginning of the video he says, "Soy Miguel Buble. Y mi muy, muy linda amiga y esposa." This means "I'm Michael Buble and my pretty, pretty friend and wife." Word order is important. Why would he call her a friend first and not his wife? That's odd. It's customary to label the relationship first, the most important relationship and then explain a significance. For example,"This is my pretty, pretty wife, my best friend."

My overall impression of the video is that Buble showed controlling body language and Luisana showed that she wanted to disconnect. It's fair to say that Buble's behavior was inappropriate. Imagine if you elbowed someone everytime they annoyed you, you could be a nonstop elbow machine.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, give it a like. I'd appreciate it.