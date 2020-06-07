A Stokes County institution is thriving in the pandemic

Mitchell's Nursery is going on 5 decades of service and things couldn't be better.

KING, N.C. — Jim and Judy Mitchell know first hand how it feels to have a successful business. The two horticulturalists graduated from N.C. State and brought this nursery into the world nearly 50 years ago.

"We never thought that it would turn into what it did. I think its because we believed in diversifying. While some nurserys have a specialty we tried to be involved in as many facets of the industry as we could." said Jim.

While most businesses are suffering and even failing during this pandemic, Mitchell's Nursery is not. In fact, business couldn't be better.

"We believe that more and more people are staying home and deciding to work on home projects some of which involve planting." said Mitchell.

Of course, running a business in a rural area requires good customer service and knowing your clients.

"We know a lot of them by name. They will come in and ask about our family and we ask about theirs." said Judy.