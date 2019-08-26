Parents want to do whatever they can to make their child's school year a great one and some of the time that includes buying brand-new school supplies like, say, an LOL Surprise pencil bag. That's where our story begins.

Haley Hassell posted on Facebook that she visited three stores to find the pencil bag and surprise her daughter. So imagine her surprise when she saw that pencil bag in her trashcan.

"She yelled, 'that’s stupid, everyone in my class has that..I don’t want it anymore!'," she wrote. "🛑🤯🤔..WHHHHAT STOP COME AGAIN? OK So by this time there was probably smoke coming out of my ears and I’m trying real hard not to completely lose it on this kid..."

Hassell says she takes care of her daughter, Presleigh, on her own and tries to make sure she always gets what she needs "and then some."

She went on to say, "SO before completely going Madea mad on my child I check myself and say, 'okay that’s fine, let me go get the one you’re going to use'...came back with her new pencil box, which is the Ziploc bag. She lost her mind! Suddenly the LOL Box she just trashed was good enough and the Ziploc bag was horrible...but it’s too late for all that."

The post explains that she told her daughter she's not entitled to anything special and she is taking for granted how lucky she is. She says she told Pasleigh she needed to give the pencil bag to a child that could benefit from it.

Hassell closed the post with this, "Maybe I over react sometimes but I would’ve done anything to have all the things she does as a child. I truly believe Changing your perception & just being grateful can turn around any situation in life.🙏🏻"

At last check, more than 58,000 people had shared the post and hundreds of people commented.