Mount Airy man's phone found working after three months in Ararat River

Dave Petri lost his phone under the water after jumping in to help his daughter's dog. He thought his phone was gone forever until kids discovered it.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — It was a normal walk on the greenway in Mount Airy for Dave Petri and his daughter's dog, Ella, one day this April. At the end of their stroll Petri took a seat on a rock and Ella was exploring the water's edge. Everything was going according to plan until Ella had other plans.

"All of a sudden I heard a splash and she was in the water," Petri said. "I had her on a leash and she had a harness on, she was frantically trying to get out of the water but the water is pretty fast there so I jumped up to grab her and grab her by her harness and get her back up on the rocks."

That's when his iPhone slipped.

"It was almost like slow motion," he said. "I literally saw my cell phone pop out of my hands and kind of float through the air and head to the water."

The phone sank to the bottom of a deeper part of the river. Petri got Ella and made it back to the rock leaving his device in the Ararat's current. He let his family know what happened and thought the phone was gone for good. Until this week.

"All the sudden we were getting messages and texts from all over Mount Airy," he said.

A post on Facebook details what happened next. A woman named Samantha said her family happened to be at the same spot of the Ararat River where Petri's phone was lost. Her kids were playing in the river when they found his phone so they took it home, plugged it in, and it worked! She posted a photo of the phone online with Petri and his wife smiling back from the homescreen. She asked anyone if they knew who the couple was because she had their phone.

"It’s kind of comical that it does still work and I’m going to coordinate with Samantha later this week when we get back from vacation to get it back from her," Petri said.

At the time of publication the post had more than 500 shares. Nearly every member of the Petri family had been tagged to alert them of the find.

"It is a very beautiful and interesting nuance of living in North Carolina, in Surry County, that neighbors will tend to go out of their way to help each other or try to solve a problem," Petri said. "So that was kind of nice but I think it’s just a funny, funny story that has a fun and happy ending that I would’ve never to have expected to occur."