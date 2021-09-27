Mount Tabor student uses art to heal a community

Mount Tabor junior Cate Hettinger's t-shirt design is taking the Triad by storm.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cate Hettinger has been an artist for as long as she can remember.

"Art has always been there for me. I guess it's just my outlet<" said Hettinger, "It is a way for me to express myself and I guess all artists say that but it's true. I can imagine my life without my art. You may have a craving for a certain food but I have a craving to create, I suppose."

Hettinger is a Junior at Mount Tabor High School, the site of a recent deadly school shooting. She said she wanted to find a way to help the community heal and she got that idea from a parent.

"It came from the parent of a friend of mine and since I had designed a few items for the school in the past she suggested that I do this. So I did. I designed the Spartan Strong t-shirt and it really came from the heart," continued Hettinger, "I don't really react when I see the shirts but when I see it actually helping people to heal that's when it really means a lot to me."