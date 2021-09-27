Mount Tabor student uses art to heal a community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cate Hettinger has been an artist for as long as she can remember.
"Art has always been there for me. I guess it's just my outlet<" said Hettinger, "It is a way for me to express myself and I guess all artists say that but it's true. I can imagine my life without my art. You may have a craving for a certain food but I have a craving to create, I suppose."
Hettinger is a Junior at Mount Tabor High School, the site of a recent deadly school shooting. She said she wanted to find a way to help the community heal and she got that idea from a parent.
"It came from the parent of a friend of mine and since I had designed a few items for the school in the past she suggested that I do this. So I did. I designed the Spartan Strong t-shirt and it really came from the heart," continued Hettinger, "I don't really react when I see the shirts but when I see it actually helping people to heal that's when it really means a lot to me."
Her t-shirts are available on the Mount Tabor High School Instagram page and proceeds go to the "Heal Mount Tabor Fund" which the PTA uses to get support for all faculty, staff, and students.