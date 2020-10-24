My 2 Cents: Act like a kid...it really helps!

How sometimes the simple things are the most important.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During stressful times I sometimes think back to when I was a kid. I had a pretty good childhood. But the rules were simple when you were little. Play fair, don't take what's not yours, share, respect people, don't hit anyone. Simple stuff, right? But the more I thought about it the more I realized that the 90s book "All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten" is so true.

Think about it. Take each of those rules and apply it to our adult pressure-anxiety ridden lives. It works! Simple, but effective. Apply that to the pandemic. Apply that to the racial unrest...your office life... your relationships. It all boils down to what we all were told early on.

So I guess it comes down to this. The next time you feel that pressure, that stress that anxiety starting to take you over, peel off the layers of adulthood. Like bills and mortgages and marriage issues and work life and remember the basics. If you follow the kindergarten rules...it all seems simple. And if you need a refresher course, watch your young kids. They have it down.