My 2 Cents: Helping kids deal with the loss of a pet

Eric Chilton talks about helping his youngest son work through the passing of his pet.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Usually, I try to keep most of my comments on My 2 Cents lighthearted. Maybe give you a chuckle as you near the dinner hour.

But not today.

In a short time, we are having to let my youngest son Tyler's pet pass over the bridge. During the pandemic, he acquired a gecko that he named Gumball. He loved him dearly. But unknown to anyone was the fact that Gumball had a disease that would eventually take his life. I can tell you that dealing with the loss of a pet is difficult but as a parent, watching your young child deal with it is heartbreaking. It has become not only a life lesson for him... but one for me as well.

And as the hour draws near I have to remember that we ALL learn this lesson in our lives. And we have to. It is inevitable but that doesn't make it easier. All I know is that we will spend this evening celebrating Gumball's life. That way he will stay close in our hearts and not even death can take that away.