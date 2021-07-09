My 2 Cents: Helping kids deal with the loss of a pet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Usually, I try to keep most of my comments on My 2 Cents lighthearted. Maybe give you a chuckle as you near the dinner hour.
But not today.
In a short time, we are having to let my youngest son Tyler's pet pass over the bridge. During the pandemic, he acquired a gecko that he named Gumball. He loved him dearly. But unknown to anyone was the fact that Gumball had a disease that would eventually take his life. I can tell you that dealing with the loss of a pet is difficult but as a parent, watching your young child deal with it is heartbreaking. It has become not only a life lesson for him... but one for me as well.
And as the hour draws near I have to remember that we ALL learn this lesson in our lives. And we have to. It is inevitable but that doesn't make it easier. All I know is that we will spend this evening celebrating Gumball's life. That way he will stay close in our hearts and not even death can take that away.
But that's just My 2 Cents.