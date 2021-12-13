My 2 Cents: Lessons from Kentucky

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watching the video coming out of Kentucky is heartbreaking. Seeing people sifting through what was their house and hoping to salvage anything. The looks on the faces of people looking for loved ones. Walking street by street looking for answers. Not to mention those that lost their lives.

We know what severe weather can do. We've had our share from tornados to crippling ice storms to hurricanes but every year that we see something big I always get a bit taken aback when we receive emails or calls or social media posts when people are upset that they missed part of an episode of this show or that. Do we need a reminder of how important severe weather coverage is? Well, just look at the coverage of Kentucky. Total devastation. And then ask yourself, is it really so angering that you missed part of a show that you can probably watch online anyway?