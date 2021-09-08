My 2 Cents: Sending another off to college

Eric Chilton is taking the other twin, Alex to his school today with mixed emotions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, the time has come. If you watch this show you know that a few weeks ago I took the first of the twins, Bryce to his college. It was emotional. Well, now it's time for his brother Alex to venture out.

Parents, if you've already been through this then you know how hard it is and if you haven't been through it I'm here to tell you that it is just as hard as everyone says it is.

There are so many mixed emotions. On the one hand, you are so proud of them and can't wait to watch them grow and develop. On the other hand, you absolutely hate to see them go.

It's a fact of life that kids grow into young adults and this step is their "half-step" into total independence. But it doesn't make it any easier.

I've watched Alex grow into an incredible young man. He has a heart of gold and if he's a friend of yours then you have a true friend for life and will be there no matter what it is that you need. He is a loving soul with a mind built for deep thought.

I couldn't be more proud. It will be difficult when I walk away to come home but I know this... He is forever in my thoughts and my heart.

And I'll say again what I said when his brother left. That bedroom door will have to remain closed for a while.