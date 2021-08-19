My 2 Cents: Sending the first to college

Eric Chilton talks about taking his first born to school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So it's time for My 2 Cents and I'm not going to lie today is going to be a doozy for me. It will be tough to get through this because my firstborn is going to college today. in fact, by the time this airs we will be about halfway to his college town.

I will tell you it's difficult. When I look at pictures of him as a young kid I realize that I sometimes still see that little guy when I look at him now.

Bryce is technically the firstborn. He's very proud that he's 40 seconds older than has his identical twin brother Alex.

It's tough. Parents out there know what I'm dealing with today. There's the hustle and bustle to get everything ready and get them there and then I can't imagine what that's going to be like when I walk out knowing that even though I know he's coming back from time to time it's still a life-changing event.

I didn't want to script today's My 2 Cents. I didn't write anything. I wanted something from the heart and what I have to say about Bryce is that he's gone through rough patches but I have never seen someone come through more loving, more self-aware or emotionally aware, and more strong-willed than the twins and Bryce has led this way to become a fine young man. So proud of him, of what he's going to do, and what he's already done.

I love you forever Bryce and when I walk out of that dorm and start heading back here to the Triad a piece of me stays with you.