GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are driving through the Friendly Acres area of Greensboro you're likely to see something unusual. Something that brightens your day a bit and offers a little hope and inspiration. Nancy Bulluck's driveway art display is a constant in her neighborhood. People love to see her artwork on display. She says she was inspired after watching a recent newscast.

"I was moved to tears when I saw the people in Italy singing to each other out the windows during the coronavirus pandemic. I said that I wish I could offer something to people and my husband said, what about your art?"

Nancy immediately began placing a piece of her art, mostly paintings, on an easel in her driveway everyday. Not to sell them, just to inspire. SHe said people started giving her thumbs up from the street or entire families would stop and talk about it.

Although Nancy was not trying to sell the pieces, everyone wants to know where they can see them to maybe own one of them. If you are interested in that you can go to her website.