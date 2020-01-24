GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 24, 2020 is National Compliment Day and Four 2 Five's Maddie Gardner is wondering why it's so hard to take a compliment. She admits, she's guilty of it.

"When someone says something nice about me, I tend to deflect and turn the compliment around to insult myself."

She's challenging you and herself to accept compliments because they're actually great for your health.

Nueroscience research shows when you get a compliment your brain releases dopamine that makes you feel motivated, focused and increases positivity.

So we'll end on this: you're great!