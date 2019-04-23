GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch out Sillicon Valley! This North Carolina A&T junior could be headed your way...

Romell Bolton, 21, is a tech buff, there's no doubt about it.

"That's all I wanna do," he says. "Contribute to the world via the computer and make mobile apps that improve daily life for everyone else."

No matter how much he loves his major, computer science, his Chicago ties always bring him back to the game of basketball.

"I've been a Bulls fan since 2008, since Derrick Rose was drafted," Bolton said.

That's why the NC A&T junior developed the Buckets: Basketball Data app, just in time for NBA Playoffs.

"The goal was to kind of cancel all the advertisements, drilling down to different pages, you know, just taking out a lot of the fluff and giving you exactly what you need," he explained.

Definitely sounds like a straightforward shot for users, giving access to live scores, stats & standings without having to dribble all the other stuff.

A free throw, whether you're a hoops fan or not!

"My target audience was for basketball lovers, but as well as people that don't know too much about basketball and actually want to get into the game of basketball," Bolton said.

He hopes to one day create other apps for other sports and maybe even an all-inclusive apps for all kinds of sports fans.

"If I'm able to have five apps out, I can merge them all into one so you're able to view all the different sports in one app just to add to the convenience of the user."

One thing that's important to note is that the app is only available for in the Apple Store, but considering Bolton developed Buckets in only 3 months, all you Android fans may score it, too.

In fact, he told us an Android version is currently in the works.