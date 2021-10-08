NC State grad is leading producer for Emmy Award-winning show Ted Lasso

The seven-time Emmy Award-winning show which airs on Apple TV+ is a comedy about an American football coach hired by an English football team.

RALEIGH, N.C. — One graduate from NC State University is making major moves while producing an award-winning show.

The seven-time Emmy Award-winning show which airs on Apple TV+ is a comedy about an American football coach hired by an English football team.

The show captivates laughter and messages of kindness produced by NC State alumnus Kip Kroeger.

Although now a producer on a major level Kroeger didn’t always aspire to work in the entertainment industry.

“I got into computer science because I love technology, but after a couple of years of working in it, I found I wasn’t great when it came to coding and programming,” he said.

After realizing computer science wasn’t the right fit, Kroeger connected with a friend from high school about the opportunity to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

“I hit my friend up and we used our summers to do (film) stuff together,” he said.

Kroeger and his friend made music videos and worked on projects to build a resume that could grab attention in the industry.

His desire later continued when he learned how to edit video, and ultimately decided that this was a path he wanted to pursue.

Kroeger used his time at NC State to focus on school during the academic year and his entertainment projects in the summers.

The supervising producer earned a few internships in Los Angeles during this time and flew to South Africa to shoot and co-produce a documentary about a school for at-risk children.