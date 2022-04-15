1st NC State Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held in the Charlotte area

Wilson said while the event is really great for her girls and her gym, she said the community of Indian Trail will also benefit.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Charlotte Rhythmics Gymnastics will host the state's first North Carolina State Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship accredited by USA Gymnastics.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, April 15, is expected to bring more than 100 athletes from around the state to the gym in Indian Trail, North Carolina.

Anna Wilson, the owner of Charlotte Rhythmics Gymnastics and head coach, said this event is really special because this is the first time a competition of this level will be held in the state.

"Older girls will be competing for the title of champion of the state of North Carolina," Wilson said. "And that will allow them to move up and go to the regional competition as well as nationals."

Wilson said while the event is really great for her girls and her gym, she said the community of Indian Trail will also benefit.

"I think these events bring a lot of new people," Wilson said. "They come in and find out about our great Charlotte area and Indian Trail, where we are today."

Wilson, along with event organizers, hopes Saturday's event will get more people excited about their sport.

"It's been growing very rapidly for the past couple of years," Wilson said.

"And more and more girls are finding this beautiful sport, and they're falling in love with it."

The competition on Saturday will be held at the Sport + Academy building on Sardis Drive in Indian Trail, North Carolina. The event is open to the public for a small entry fee and will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last until 8 p.m.

"We're bringing something new to the Charlotte area," Wilson said. "We're the one and only team of rhythmic gymnastics. Please come over and explore this beautiful sport."

For more information on Saturday's event, visit this website.

