N.C. Zoo to hold job fair on Friday

Seasonal part-time positions are up for grabs.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — For some people, a job at the North Carolina Zoo is a dream come true. Well, you can make that dream come true this Friday at their job fair.

The fair runs from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, August 20th in front of the North American entrance.

Seasonal positions are part-time, with an hourly average wage of $10 per hour, plus perks such as Zoo discounts and passes for family and friends. Some positions will offer immediate interviews during the job fair.

Can’t attend in person? Applications are available online at www.nczoo.org/seasonal-jobs

Examples of seasonal jobs available: