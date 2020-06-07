Going to your "Neighborhood barre" means something totally different.

How one fitness club battled adversity and is emerging a winner.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When Whitney Brockman decided to live out her life long dream of owning a barre fitness club she was beyond excited. But who could've predicted what happened next. Her business called "Neighborhood Barre" opened in mid-March. Yes, just as Covid-19 was sweeping the world and shutting down businesses left and right.

"We were literally beginning a soft launch when we had to close. So we thought...okay lets get some stimulus money like all small businesses to help us weather this." cntinued Brockman. "But when we applied we were shocked. They said we were too new to get help. We consulted several banks and they all said the same thing. We wish we couyld help but you're in that grey area and we can't give you the money."

So they floated their business for the next few months. Thisngs are tight and they are doing the best they can with Zoom workout sessions and working on some outdoor in-person sessions as well. It's tough but Whitney says this concept is worth it.

"This style of workout I truly believe in. There are no limitations for this. Whether you are a total beginner or a seasoned pro we can help you. If I didn't believe in this I wouldn't do it."

And its not often that you find that dedication in any business.