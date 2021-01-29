When businesses connect like they're "speed dating".

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's called BLITZER but to Reidsville businesses its the newest and most efficient way of networking.
"You really get the one-on-one experience. Not like in a Zoom room with breakouts after," said Diane Sawyer, Reidsville Chamber president, "The system pairs businesses together that might have some synergy and then a timer starts. You have 8 minutes to network and then the A.I. of the program shoots you off to another meeting."
Sawyer says it allows a more personal and intimate meeting so businesses can truly search for common threads without the usual distraction.
The Reidsville Chamber has all the info on their website.