Triad vineyard is a labor of love... literally.

Melissa and Christian Hayes put their hearts into their romantic vineyard.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Ask Christian and Melissa Hayes how their Serre Vineyards came to be and you'll get a story of love, not business plans.

"We met, like a lot of people do these days, through an app but fell in love fairly quickly. We both had children from a previous marriage but once we saw that the kids adored each other it was a simple decision after that," said Melissa.

"So we opened this vineyard and tasting room out of our romance and that's why we tried to make this as much about romantic getaways as we did about the wine," said Christian.

The vineyards are open now and operating safely incorporating everything from masks and social distancing to heavy sanitized tables and chairs.

Both Melissa and Christian say the sunset views are spectacular and they even have two AirBnbs that are available for rent if you should want to stay the night.