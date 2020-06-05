LEXINGTON, N.C. — When he was a star at West Davidson High School Josh Bush had his sights set on the NFL. Playing both offense and defense including stepping into the role of quarterback everyone knew he had a gift. But no one, not even Josh knew that he was bound for greatness at Wake Forest University as well as 5 years in the NFL and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

Since then Bush has focused on his foundation. The Josh Bush Foundation is an organization that is always looking for the next way to give back to the needy, especially children. Most recently his organization decided to help hungry kids in the school system that made him what he is today. Volunteers are packing 350 lunches to be delivered to Lexington City Schools and will be distributed to kids that depend on the school lunches to survive.

"It is such a great feeling to give back to the kids who grew up just like i did. It's a special feeling." said Bush.

Bush has come back to his hometown of Lexington to donate in many ways over the years including football camps and public appearances. His giving spirit is always front and center and this hometown hero continues to set an example and be a role model for kids and adults alike.

If you want to know more about his foundation just go to the foundation website.

