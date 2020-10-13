Triad dancers gear up for virtual showcase

Dance Project.org is excited about their North Carolina Dance Festival...virtual, or not.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In years past The North Carolina Dance Festival had one directive. To make NC a place where dancers want to live and work, where they are able to stay and do what they love. And to provide opportunities for artists to present their work in a professional setting. This year is no different but they are doing everything virtually, including the performances.

"This year there will be a live video premiere that will screen on our website and our YouTube channel. The video will feature 20 micro dances by 20 different NC choreographers, each responding to a selection of photos from the festival’s past as a way of celebrating our 30th Anniversary," said DanceProject.org's Kayla Stuhr, "Audiences can also participate in a Live Q&A after the premiere. The screening is free to watch, but if people would like to make a donation in lieu of a ticket purchase we are suggesting a $20 donation."