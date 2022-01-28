'A hidden gem': Inside the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame has 115 inductees from the Tar Heel State, including icons like James Taylor and Roberta Flack.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — You don't have to drive too far from Charlotte to see and hear some of North Carolina's greatest musicians and artists at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

Located just off Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame has 115 members and counting, all of whom were born or spent significant time in the Tar Heel State.

"It is an amazing place and a lot of people do say that we're a hidden gem in North Carolina," Veronica Cordle, executive director of the NC Music Hall of Fame, said.

The most recent class included Jermaine Dupri, Michael Mauldin and Roberta Flack. Other famous inductees include Ronnie Milsap, Andy Griffith, Jodeci, James Taylor and Eric Church. You'd be surprised at how many other world-famous musical icons have roots here in North Carolina.

Griffith, best known for his acting career and iconic TV show, had a hit record titled "What it was, was football," which is prominently featured in the museum.

The museum features a map wall with dots for each inductee's hometown.

"Teachers love this," Cordle said. "Students can come and see where all of the inductees are from across the state."

Some of the names you'll recognize from the Charlotte area include Maurice Williams and funk legend George Clinton, who was born in Kannapolis. And you can't forget Albemarle's Kellie Pickler, who rose to fame in the early 2000s on "American Idol."

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free and there's something for all ages and music lovers.

