Opening a restaurant in a pandemic and succeeding!

A Lexington woman is living out her dream of owning her own restaurant.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — They say they are living their lifelong dream. Nia and Josh Curry threw caution in the wind when they decided to go ahead and open their seafood restaurant in the middle of a global health crisis. But it is paying off.

"We just handle our set-up a little different than we originally planned but word of mouth is a powerful thing and we already have loyal customers," said Curry, "We can't thank the people of Davidson County enough for their loyalty."

They've only been open for a few weeks but the food keeps them coming back.

"My personal favorite is the mussels but our most popular dish is the crab mac and cheese," continued Curry, "That one we can hardly keep in stock."