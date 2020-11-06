Taking care of our senior citizens, a labor of love

PACE of The Triad serves it's clients and their loved ones...even through a pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ask Ursula Robinson what her job means to her and you may be there for a while. She is the director of PACE of The Triad. They specialize in healthcare for the elderly. Whether its transporting them to and from doctors appointments or just providing other healthcare support services, this company puts the elderly front and center.

"We truly love our senior citizens. Its why we do what we do. The employees are the heart and soul of our company. They embody what we stand for." Robinson said.

She said that you can talk about what we do all day long but to hear it from the customers truly paints the picture of what PACE means to its clients.

Fanta Dorley spoke about the care PACE gave her father.

"During this COVID-19 pandemic, we didn’t know how we were going to work things out with the center closing and “Pop” being home alone. But thanks to PACE, we didn't have to figure things out alone. From the check-up calls from the home nurse, the dropped off meals and the social worker and doctor check-ins, we have not missed a beat. The best thing of all, PACE took the time to drop off a week of activity work to keep my father busy." Dorley said.

