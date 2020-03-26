GREENSBORO, N.C. — Principal Erik Naglee thinks about his seniors every day of this crisis. He says they are "missing so many memories" due to school being cancelled for so much of their senior year.

So Monday night he woke up with a vision. He would visit every member of the class of 2020 at their homes to highlight them and let them know how special this year is even though they may not set foot in the school as a student again.

So every day for the next month or so he is visiting every member of the senior class. He will video each one to let them tell a little about themselves and he releases the compilation video at the end of each week to show who he has visited.

There are 420 seniors this year and all of them will get a visit. He says he simply has to do it.

Other Stories:

Greensboro, local partners provide additional shelter in place services for the homeless

$2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?

Live Blog: Stay-at-home order issued for some Triad cities

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775