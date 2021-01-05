'This nigh represents our entire senior year' | Parents, non-profit team up to give Eastern Alamance High School students a prom

The Alamance-Burlington School System canceled prom this year, but several parents were determined to make the dance happen.

MEBANE, N.C. — Senior year of high school comes with big milestones for students, like graduation and prom.



Unfortunately, in the past year a lot of traditions have been put on hold or canceled due to coronavirus.



As we start to turn the corner in a positive direction with vaccines and an easing of restrictions those rights of passage are starting to come back, just differently.

The Alamance Burlington school system canceled prom because of the pandemic, but a small group of Eastern Alamance High School moms like Michelle Moricle were determined to give their children a night to remember.

“These kids have been on remote learning and haven’t seen each other,” Moricle said. “They haven’t had the opportunity to experience any of the normal activities seniors experience.”

When the Hawfields Civitant’s Club in Mebane was approached and asked to host a prom for the high school juniors and seniors club secretary, Darkus Austin said they didn’t hesitate to make it happen.

“Here they are getting out in the world and not getting to see classmates they have been together with for so many years,” Austin said. “We felt like it was a community service that needed to be done and we hope they enjoy it.”

Several areas for photo ops, a red carpet, socially distanced tables, a DJ, dance area and a dinner all came together Saturday, thanks to Civitan volunteers and dozens of sponsors.

Super cute set up!! Here’s some of those who helped bring it all to life. pic.twitter.com/l7AcWfxL3L — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) May 1, 2021

Moricle’s daughter Chase Fleisher and about 140 other students showed up at the Mebane clubhouse grateful to have a place to celebrate their final moments in person before adulthood.

“I just saw it for the first time it looks gorgeous, but I’m so excited,” Fleisher said. “We weren’t going to be able to have prom this year and so the fact that our moms got together to do this for us is really special.”

For the first time in more than a year, smiles were seen during the ‘Starry Night in the Enchanted Forest’ themed prom thanks to Governor Roy Coopers eased masked restrictions.

“These kids fully expected to have to come to this event masked and the governor has lifted that mandate and they are not required to wear a mask tonight everyone can make their own decision,” Moricle said.

Moricle said the lessened restricts made the night even more memorable.

“Today I was able to help my daughter get ready for senior prom and she took some pictures with friends and we were able to see the smiles on their faces and the excitement, Moricle said.

Fleisher said she’s grateful to end her senior year with friends.