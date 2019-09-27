Earlier this week, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, chastised world leaders at the *United Nations climate summit* for not doing more about climate control. Some have criticized her saying she was manipulated by her parents. Others call her an assertive, respectful role model.

What makes her situation compelling is that Greta has Asperger's syndrome, a milder form of Autism. It's a developmental disorder that's characterized as difficulties with social skills and communication skills. Greta sees her condition as a "super power". We want to focus on ways parents can encourage their children to speak up. If your child has a disability, re-frame the disability and focus on their strengths. What is it that they do well or what skill can you help them develop. If you see the disability as a limitation then it'll stay a negative.

Having guts to speak up isn't easy. As a parent, you can encourage your kids to stand up for what they believe in, regardless if they disability or not. The best way to encourage your kids to speak up to others is to allow them to speak up to you. Let your kids say their peace, come up with arguments to support their points and give them the floor. When you do this, you're letting your kids know that what they think matters and they're worth listening to.If kids are comfortable speaking up to you then more than likely it will carry over to other adults. You can help them refine their argument to make it stronger. Turn it into a teaching moment.

When the moment comes and child is about to present their position, they might look at you for support and encouragement. In that moment, you can give your child a nonverbal or body language gesture that lets them know that you got their back. You can give a head nod, mouth the words, "you got this", smile, wink. Something that is meaningful between you and your kid.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.