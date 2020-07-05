GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now that the country is slowly opening back up for work many of us will be leaving home and headed to the office for the first time in months. This can really be a trying time for your pets. Pet expert and dog trainer Gwyn Kuykendall said the signs are varied. Excessive barking or howling; destructive acts like chewing furniture, pillows or clothing; frantic scratching on doors or windows; indoor bathroom ‘accidents’; excessive salivation, drooling or panting; and, intense pacing.

Gwyn Kuykendall

Fortunately there are some ways to relieve your pet’s stress.

“The first thing is to start now in conditioning your dog to adjust to the impending separation. Take some short walks outside without your pet, then upon your return, reward them by taking them for a walk on the leash, or by giving them a treat,” said Kuykendall.

Separation anxiety isn’t always preventable, despite your best efforts. But with patience and care, you may be able to reduce your dog’s stress, and prevent the destructive behaviors they cause.

For more information visit Kuykendall's website.

