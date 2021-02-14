How Triad charities redefine themselves in the pandemic

Petty Family Enterprises makes changes to come out on top in 2021.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — When the pandemic hit many charities were left trying to figure out how to survive. But the Petty Family Foundation has a plan.

"We usually hold many events through the year to raise money for deserving causes but last year we were only able to hold one single event," said Director Shannon Newman, "But this year we have revamped our plan and we are now able to plan and execute at least 6 events all with safety first and foremost in mind."

The organization says it is ready to take steps to get back to normal while still helping more people along the way.