How Triad charities redefine themselves in the pandemic

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — When the pandemic hit many charities were left trying to figure out how to survive. But the Petty Family Foundation has a plan.
"We usually hold many events through the year to raise money for deserving causes but last year we were only able to hold one single event," said Director Shannon Newman, "But this year we have revamped our plan and we are now able to plan and execute at least 6 events all with safety first and foremost in mind."
The organization says it is ready to take steps to get back to normal while still helping more people along the way.
"We are hopeful with the vaccine rollout that we are on the right track but we will do whatever it takes from a safety protocol aspect to hold as many events as we can and we think 2021 will develop into a win for everybody," said Newman.