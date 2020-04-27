RANDLEMAN, N.C. — The 5th Annual Petty Garage Cruise-In would've been your normal celebration raising money for charities near-and-dear to the Petty's. This year, due to coronavirus, it has all changed. There won't be the long lines of classic cars and their owners hoping to show off their pride and joy to the King of NASCAR.

"This year people register for the event online and for a donation they can get 30 minutes of one-on-one in a virtual environment and show off their rides to Richard Petty." Publicist Pam Cook said.

That's right. Its a virtual online video conference with The King. There are limited slots and they are already filling up so if you are serious about this you need to act fast.

All proceeds go to The Petty Foundation which supports a variety of charities around the area. Everything from Hospice organizations to Victory Junction.

