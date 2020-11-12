Piedmont Triad downtown associations team up for #TriadTogether Challenge

Cities and towns are joining forces to encourage people to shop and buy local with a social media challenge.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Triad cities are teaming up to support their downtown businesses and asking you to join their challenge. Downtown Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington and Elon say the only way to help our neighbors recover is together. They're part of the #TriadTogether Challenge - to encourage people to shop at local businesses and restaurants.

Downtown Elon Development Administrator, Kathleen Patterson, said it's vital to the communities.

"They are some of the most resilient people. They persevered through crazy things and they've been so appreciative of the residents who have come out to support them and gone to those places and really helped them survive this," Patterson said. "But we're not there yet so we really need them to continue to come out and to continue to come to those businesses so just to make sure they're still with us next year."

There are more than 20 businesses in the downtown blocks of Elon and Patterson says they have a lot to offer and deserve our patronage after a challenging year.

"What we're trying to accomplish is actually to get people to do what they've been doing all year, support your local small businesses keep going down to the restaurants keep going to the shops keep those dollars here locally," she said.