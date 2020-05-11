It's more than a recreation center to this community, and it may close soon.

A group of concerned citizens in Surry County are fighting to keep an institution alive.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Christopher Cook grew up in Pilot Mountain and knows how valuable a rec center can be to a small community.

"If this were in a large city there would be a handful of rec centers around to go to. One closing wouldn't be as traumatic," said Cook, "But The Armfield Rec Center is an institution and kids grew up in those halls and around that pool. This is more than a rec center to us."

After the pandemic hit the center was in trouble. Costs built up while revenue was almost non-existent. That's when Christopher and a group of concerned citizens went into action.

"We decided something had to be done. So we started on a fundraising campaign. It's no small ask since we would need well into $300,000 to make it work. But we are dedicated to this," said Cook, "It's for our kids...it's for all of us, really."