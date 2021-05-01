NC veteran breaks one-hour push up record

The previous record for push ups in one hour was 2,900.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A world record was broken in North Carolina Saturday night, and all for a good cause.

TShane Johnson is a Pineville Marine veteran, advocate, and motivational speaker. Johnson did what he calls "Push-Ups for Purple Hearts," raising money for veteran services nonprofits.

The previous record for push ups in one hour was 2,900. At 8 a.m. Saturday, Johnson shattered that record -- clocking 3,050 push ups.

As hundreds watched live, he then Chased his next goal of 19,325 in 12 hours -- a record that's been in place for 30 years.

At 7 p.m., 12 hours after he started, Johnson had hit 16,400 push ups.

He said the goal, in addition to raising money for veterans, was to share a little dose of inspiration for all.

"There's so many people in the world right now that need inspiration," Johnson said. "No matter what the situation is going on in the world right now."

His efforts will raise money for the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

