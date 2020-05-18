GREENSBORO, N.C. — They call it Zoom Fest 2020 and it really captures what we are all going through these days. Having to conduct our interpersonal relationships through a camera lens and, in most cases, on the video conferencing site called Zoom.

We hear about Zoom almost everyday and most people are using it everyday as well.

Meredith Stephens is the artistic director of The Goodly Frame Theater in Greensboro and her idea was to get local and regional playwrights to put together a series of short one act plays dealing with relationships on Zoom.

"It's really a play about Zoom, done on Zoom." she continued. "And each episode is a compilation of 2 or 3 short plays. They can be dramas or comedies or a combination of both. Each episode will debut on Wednesday at 2 pm for the next 6 weeks".

If you want to know more about the project check out their website or you can watch the episode this Wednesday at 2 pm on their Facebook page.

