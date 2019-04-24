WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A family experiencing homelessness had a warm place to sleep for at least one night thanks to the generosity of a Wheat Ridge police officer.

According to a Facebook post by the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the family was on the Interstate 70 off-ramp at Kipling Boulevard on Monday.

Several concerned citizens saw them and called police. The post says that most of the callers were especially worried about the children.

Sergeant Jungclaus with the Wheat Ridge police department responded to check on the family.

“A lot of times I think people have the perception that they are out there begging because they have alcohol problems or substance abuse problems," Jungclaus said. "Sometimes that is the case, but those people need help too. They just need help in a different direction than people like this family who are struggling and falling behind."

The post says he learned that both parents have jobs, but it is not enough for them to make ends meet.

"I'd like to see the economy to the point where everyone can have great jobs and everybody can have a nice house," Jungclaus said. "I mean, no one wants to grow up when they are younger and think about ‘Hey someday I want to live in a motel.’"

Jungclaus used his own money to help the family afford a place to stay for the night, the post says.

“We are not out there just to arrest people and give them tickets and do things like that," Jungclaus said. "Of course, that is part of our job but our true job is to be out there for the community, communicate with the community, see what they need and see how we can serve them."

The Arvada Fire Department also brought clothes, food boxes and some items for the kids.

A follow-up post from the department says that when officers come into contact with someone experiencing homelessness, they try to connect that person with resources and contacts to help them on a long-term basis.

