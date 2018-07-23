SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - It’s graduation day for San Antonio’s Madison High School, and three times during the ceremony the same last name is chanted over the P.A.

Being clumped into a group is life as a triplet, and it’s that type of life that Kylee, Maddie and Garrett Mayfield know all too well.

As graduation moves to the rearview mirror, there is an opportunity for each sibling to go a separate way.

“All of us wanted to do something together,” Garrett Mayfield said. “We all wanted to join the military.”

Monday morning, Garrett became the final member of the Mayfield triplets to ship out for boot camp. Kylee and Maddie joined Army life one week ago.

“We will have support from each other,” Kylee said, “which will help. I’m less nervous because I’ll have my sister by my side.”

Kylee and Maddie joined the Army enlisting under the “Buddy” program. The pair will be on a path to become automated logistics specialists.

“I want to serve my country,” Maddie said. “It’s an honor to serve my country. I want to make an impact.”

Garrett is going to be a human resources specialist with an airborne option. With all three now out of the home, their mom at home is dealing with change as well.

“I’m really emotional,” mom Shelly Gonzales said as she fights back tears, “because I’m going to miss them so much. I think it’s all hitting me today, but they’re going to do great.”

As close as this trio is, each one has grown and become an individual. During high school, all three had different interests and extracurricular activities. They found their own identities during school, and all three have strengths they will bring to the Army.

"These young ladies have a lot of charisma,” U.S. Army recruiter Staff Sgt. Danny O’Brien said. “Garrett kind of balances out. He’s more reserved. They all have a lot of power and empowerment to succeed.”

The three also feel that the Army can help them in the future. With four other siblings at home, military life will also help pay for college. Needless to say, the future looks bright.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for us,” Maddie said. “To see what’s going to happen. You never know.”

