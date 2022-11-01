Don't let COVID-19 pandemic burn out your light, you can get through this!

Don't give up hope, we'll get through this

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re stepping into our second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems like when things are improving, another wave hits us in the face. Living through this pandemic has taken a toll on people's mental health.

A common problem people make when trying to stay positive in rough times is relying on external factors for their peace and happiness. If you wait for the circumstance to change, you might be waiting a very long time. Think about the current pandemic. It’s going into the second year. If you’ve been waiting for the pandemic to end so you can feel good about your personal or economic situation; then you’re going to stay miserable.

To start thinking optimistically, think about what you can control and act. For example, if you’re feeling depressed because you think that the pandemic will never end, then do a little research. What do you need to know that will give you a different perspective about the situation? This isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation, so you have to ask yourself what you’re most concerned about and take action from that answer.

When you feel more hopeful, remember that it isn’t a straight upward trajectory. There will be moments when you might feel hopeless or pessimistic. In these times, give yourself a time limit on how long to think negatively. It’s important to feel the emotion but then counteract the negativity. Let’s say you give yourself 10-minutes to feel bad, then take positive action. You can do something to distract your mind, breaking negative thoughts. You can exercise, cook, clean the house, run an errand, or help someone else.