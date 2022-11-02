Open your mind, and your taste buds, to Cincinnati chili | downtown Greensboro restaurant serves up Cincinnati flavors

Cincy's in downtown Greensboro is known for its Cincinnati chili.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams get ready for kickoff at the Big Game on Sunday, Cincy's in downtown Greensboro is helping fans get ready.

Cincy's was opened in 1986 by a Cincinnati native.

The restaurant brings Cincinnati's flavor to the Triad with its hottest menu item Cincinnati Chili.

"I think due to the fact that nobody sells Cincinnati chili here, that's a big thing," said current owner Bonnie Kays. "It's our most popular item on the menu, even in the summer time!"

Cincinnati chili is typically served over spaghetti or hot dogs, and the meat sauce is Mediterranean-style with a sweet taste.

"The spices are what sets it apart really, and the consistency of the chili. It's not the type of chili that you put the meat first in chunks. It's a different process of cooking it than other chilis because it's a smooth texture," added Kays.

Kays said the past week has been good for Cincy's as the Big Game approaches.

Cincy's operates Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 2 pm. For the Big Game on Sunday, Kays is taking orders personally.